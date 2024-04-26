Thane Traffic Update: Restrictions Imposed for Lok Sabha Election 2024 Nomination Process

Thane traffic police has announced traffic restrictions in the vicinity of the District Collector's Office, Court Naka, Thane, from April 26, 2024, to May 6, 2024, in connection with the filing of nomination papers and withdrawal of candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Several roads leading to the area will be shut to vehicular movement. The purpose of these restrictions is to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow in the vicinity of the District Collector's Office.

Entry Restricted : 1) All types of vehicles coming from the GPO via Court Naka towards Thane Railway Station will be restricted from entry at the GPO.

Alternative Route: These vehicles shall take a right turn from Dadoji Konddeo Stadium via A-One Furniture towards their desired destination.

Entry Restricted: 2) All types of vehicles coming from Thane Railway Station and Charai via Tembhi Naka towards Court Naka will be restricted from entry at Shri Bhavani Chowk, Tembhi Naka. Alternative Route: These vehicles shall proceed straight from Tembhi Naka via Civil Corner towards their desired destination.

Entry Restricted: 3) All types of vehicles coming from Kalwa via Creek Naka towards Court Naka will be restricted from entry near Urjita Hotel.

Alternative Route: These vehicles shall take a right turn from Urjita Hotel, proceed via the Central Jail towards the GPO, and then to their desired destination.

Entry Restricted: 4) All types of vehicles coming from Parekh Transport, Mahagiri, and Kharkar Ali via Thane Police School towards Court Naka will be restricted from entry at Thane Police School. Alternative

Route: These vehicles shall proceed via Parekh Transport towards their desired destination.

Entry Restricted: 5) All types of vehicles coming from Kharkar Ali and Jambhali Naka via N.K.T. College towards Court Naka Circle will be restricted from entry at Mahajan Wadi Hall.

Alternative Route: These vehicles shall proceed via Parekh Transport towards their desired destination.

No Parking: No vehicle will be allowed to park on either side of the road from Court Naka to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, Urjita Hotel to District Collector's Office, Thane Police School to Government Guest House, Shri Bhavani Chowk, Tembhi Naka to Court Naka, and the Court premises.

Timings: This notification will be in effect from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the days when the process of filing nomination papers and withdrawing candidacy is underway, from April 26 to May 6, 2024.

Exemptions:These traffic control measures shall not apply to police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, green corridors, oxygen gas vehicles, and other essential service vehicles.