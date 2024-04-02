Thane: New Traffic Restrictions For Namo Grand Central Park Owing To Jams

Namo Central Park, also known as Kalpataru Park City, in Kolshet Thane, has gained popularity among the residents and tourists. This popularity led to increased traffic congestion in the area. To ensure smooth traffic movement and public convenience, Kapurbawdi Traffic Sub-Division has issued a traffic control notice to regulate traffic flow around the area.

Following, traffic restrictions will be implemented with immediate effect:

Entry to all vehicles from Blossom School on Kolshet Road towards Balkum via Ram Maruti Road is restricted.

Detour: Proceed straight and take the Dhokali signal for access to your destination.

Exit Restriction:

Exiting Runwal Garden City towards the east and entering Balkum via Ram Maruti Road is prohibited. Entry is restricted near Piramal Vaikunth Gate 2.

Detour: Use Happy Man Statue Square, Yashasvi Nagar Road, or Highland Clock Square to reach your destination.

Read More: Mumbai Traffic Update: Thane Traffic Police Issue Advisory for Girder Installation Work at Kopri; Check Timing and Diversion Route

The traffic control notice is on an experimental basis for 15 days. Any objections or suggestions must be submitted in writing to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Traffic Branch Office, Teen Hath Naka, LBS Marg, Thane, 400602. If no feedback is received within the specified time, the notice will continue until further notice.

Emergency Vehicles Exempt:

Police, fire brigade, ambulances, pre-corridor, oxygen gas, and other emergency vehicles are exempt from the traffic control notice.

Public Cooperation Requested:

The Kapurbawdi Traffic Sub-Division seeks public cooperation for smooth traffic flow and public safety near Namoh Central Park.