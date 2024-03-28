Thane Traffic Police Issue Advisory for Girder Installation Work at Kopri; Check Timing and Diversion Route

The city of Thane is set to witness significant traffic diversions in the Kopri area due to ongoing girder installation work. The installation of steel girders on pillars along the curved road between Kopri Circle and Mahadev Temple will necessitate traffic control measures starting from tomorrow.

Traffic Disruptions

During the scheduled period, which spans from 11:00 PM on 29/03/2024 to 6:00 AM on 01/04/2024, all traffic will be halted on both carriageways between Kopri Circle and Saraswat Bank in Siddharth Nagar. This disruption is expected to impact the flow of TMT and private buses, rickshaws, and other light vehicles traversing between Thane Railway Station East, Hasija Corner, and Kopri Circle.

Entry Restrictions and Alternative Routes

Entry Restricted 1: Vehicles approaching from Mumbai towards Thane Railway Station East via Anand Nagar Checkpost Service Road will encounter entry closures at Kopri Circle. The alternative route for these vehicles involves turning right at Kopri Circle and proceeding via Forest Naka and Thanekarvadi. Entry Restricted 2: Vehicles coming towards Thane Railway Station East via Kopri Circle from Teen Hath Naka and Telephone Naka through Bhaskar Cut will also face entry restrictions at Kopri Circle. The suggested alternative route is a right turn at Kopri Circle, passage through Forest Naka, and utilization of the service road to reach destinations. Entry Restricted 3: Light vehicles from Thane Railway Station East heading towards Kopri Circle via Siddharth Nagar will encounter entry closures near Saraswat Bank. The alternative route for these vehicles includes navigating through Hasija Corner, Bhaji Market, and Thanekarvadi.

Traffic Control Measures

To ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience, these traffic control measures will be strictly enforced during the specified periods. However, exceptions are granted to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor vehicles, oxygen gas vehicles, and other essential service vehicles.

Thane residents and commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and cooperate with the traffic authorities during this period of necessary infrastructure work.