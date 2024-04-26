‘Why No Muslim Candidate In Maharashtra?’: Upset Congress Leader Naseem Khan Lashes Out At Party

By tejas1144 | Published: April 26, 2024 06:20 PM

ir="ltr">Following prolonged internal deliberations within the party and the MVA alliance over the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress party finally announced Varsha Gaikwad as its candidate on Friday. Despite the appearance of resolution, a fresh wave of dissent has emerged within the grand old party. Former minister and Maharashtra Congress working president Arif Naseem Khan has voiced dissatisfaction with the party's decision regarding the North Central seat.

In an exclusive conversation with Lokmattimes.com, Khan expressed his disappointment over the absence of any Muslim candidate fielded by the Congress in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. When questioned about his own interest in contesting the Mumbai North Central seat, Khan clarified, "No, I was not interested in the seat. I was instructed by the party two months ago to contest the seat and I began preparations accordingly. Speculation surrounding my candidacy for the seat has also been circulating in the media for the last 15 days."

"After my name surfaced, people were happy for strong representation from the minority community being given by the party. However, individuals and organisations from minority communities in Mumbai and across Maharashtra are deeply disheartened by yesterday's decision," Khan continued. "They are asking me, 'you are a senior leader, how did this happen in Maharashtra? Why hasn't even a single Muslim candidate been nominated out of the 48 seats?' I tried to reassure them that I understand their concerns and will communicate them to the party leadership."

While Khan affirmed that he has no intentions of switching parties or running as an independent candidate, he reiterated his concern over the absence of Muslim representation within the Congress's candidate lineup. "I am only worried about why the party couldn't field even one Muslim candidate in Maharashtra," he emphasised.

Khan disclosed that he has conveyed his discontent to the central leadership. "As a senior minority leader, I am being questioned by minority Congress workers and citizens about the lack of Muslim candidates from Congress in Maharashtra. It's becoming increasingly challenging for me to respond, so I have relayed these sentiments to the party high command."

Khan also told Lokmattimes.com about his decision to resign as a star campaigner of the Congress party and as a member of the Maharashtra campaign committee. "If I were to campaign, I would have to answer to the people's inquiries. Hence, I've chosen to step down as a star campaigner and as a member of the campaign committee," he stated. "I campaigned in the first two phases of elections in Vidarbha and Marathwada. However, I now believe it will be difficult for me to explain why Congress made this decision."