Mumbai Coastal Road: 2,000 MT Bowstring Arch Girder Successfully Installed, Set To Connect Sea Link

Mumbai: The Coastal Road project, one of the most important projects in Mumbai, has added another feather in its cap. Work on the project is going on at a brisk pace so that one can travel directly from Mumbai's coastal road to the Worli sea link. The country's largest and 2,000-tonne Bo Arc girder weighing 30 Boeing jets has been successfully installed between Pillar 7 and 9 to connect the Worli Sea Link.

The girder, which is made of steel, was brought to Worli Sea from Mazgaon Doc's Nhava unit. The girder's pillar connection was completed at 3.25 am on Friday, balancing tides and tides in the Arabian Sea. The civic body has said it has strong enough girders to last for the next 100 years. The 136-meter-long girder will connect the coastal road and Bandra-Worli Sea Link distance and will have four lanes on the south side.

The coastal road between Priyadarshini Park and Worli is planned to be opened for traffic by the end of May. Work is underway at a rapid pace. A 2,000-tonne girder has been installed to connect the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The bridge between the Coastal Road and the Sea Link is 850 meters wide and 270 meters wide. This will provide sea-link connectivity to the coastal road at Worli. As a result, vehicles coming from Bandra to South Mumbai will not have to face traffic congestion where the Sea Link ends at Worli.