Maharashtra Real Estate Authority Mandates Detailed Parking Disclosure in Housing Agreements

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority has decided to take action against complaints made by residents against the parking arrangement in housing projects. The authority is going to make it mandatory for developers to add details of parking facilities in annexures to the agreement for sale and allotment letters.

The MRERA had received several complaints from residents regarding troubles with parking spaces. These included a lack of space, and obstructions in parking spaces due to construction.

The housing regulator has provided a draft clause that will ensure any possibility of disagreement between developers and buyers. The clause will include details about the parking lot, such as length, height, location, number of lots, etc.

The MRERA issued a Model Agreement for Sale in December 2022, which made it mandatory to mention carpet area, defect liability period, force majeure, and transfer agreement in sale agreements. This will now include parking. Its inclusion will be non-negotiable, and the housing regulator will not accept any changes in parking without the consent of the buyer.

This step is likely to save homebuyers from inconveniences regarding parking spaces.