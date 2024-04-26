Rain Alert for Maharashtra: Second Phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Faces Weather Challenge

The Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Election began on Friday. In all 8 constituencies in Maharashtra will be voting for second phase of elections. Ahead of polling the weather department gave a rain alert in some parts. Unseasonal rain will be continued in some parts of Amravati city. Meanwhile, Akola district and the city received sporadic rain around dawn. Apart from this, Buldhana district is experiencing rainfall throughout the night, while Buldhana, Khamgaon, Motala, Nandura Shegaon talukas continued to see drizzle throughout the night.

A light rain warning has been issued in Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Nagpur. Meanwhile, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Beed, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Jalgaon districts are expected to encounter thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and light rain.

Stormy rain persisted overnight in multiple talukas of Buldhana.

In Buldhana district, the stormy rains that began yesterday evening continued to pour in many talukas throughout the night. Places like Khamgaon, Motala, Nandura, and Shegaon in Buldhana experienced continuous drizzles through the night, which carried on into the morning.

Voting will be held in eight constituencies in Maharashtra that are Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada. The polling is started from 7 am to 6 pm across 16,589 polling centres. Ahead of polling the weather department gave an rain alert in some parts. Because of this unseasonal rain farmers will be bearing huge loss. On Firday, the weather remains cloudy in the taluk with a high chance of rain. Agriculture and orchards in some areas have suffered damage from unseasonal rains. Vidarbha experienced heavy rainfall yesterday. A yellow heat alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahmednagar. Further rain today could impact the elections, causing heightened anxiety among leaders and candidates from all political parties.