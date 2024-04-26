Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2nd Phase Of Polling Begins, Security Beefed Up Across 88 Constituency

Voting for the second of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections commenced at 7am sharp. Security has also been beefed up to avoid any unforeseen events. The polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil are among the key candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. BJP's Hema Malini, Om Birla and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are seeking a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies.

