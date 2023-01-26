'BB16': Tina lashes out at Shalin, says 'mind your language'

Mumbai, Jan 26 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot engaged in a heated conversation during a task, and Shalin said that Tina is the most irritating person in the house.

During a task, Nimrit asked Shalin: "Who is most irritating in the house?"

To this, Shalin replied: "Tina is most irritating and she really does certain irritating things in the house."

Hearing this, Tina got upset and blamed Shalin for saying the wrong things to girls. "He loves defaming girls"

She added: "Mind your language Shalin Bhanot"

Shalin also said that nobody wants to talk to Tina in the house: "Nobody wants to talk to you, baby".

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced a task held in the garden area with 4 stalls and scooters set up.

In the task, 2 people are allowed to ride the scooter to any one favorable stall among the four which were divided as Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian, Vegan, and others. These 2 people can shop only 10 items per round post-Bigg Boss announce their name.

However, a major fight happened between Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta over Shalin Bhanot returning the favour of offering chicken earlier.

Bigg Boss asked everyone to pack their things immediately. After this, he announced the permanent closure of Room number 2 and Room number 6.

The housemates started deciding on the division of rooms and this led to an exchange of some harsh words between Mandali and Priyanka.

Priyanka and Tina refused to exit room number 4.

Later, in the episode, Shalin Bhanot confessed that he feels uncomfortable with some of the gestures done by Tina to other females in the house.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

