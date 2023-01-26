"New buildings are not for development, nation building is for development", Telangana Governor

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that everyone should have an equal share in development while addressing the Republic Day event on Thursday at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The Governor unfurled the national flag which was followed by the national anthem.

Soundararajan while addressing the event stated, "Chairman of the drafting committee of our Constitution BR Ambedkar said there must not be a class that has got all the privileges and a class that has got all the burdens to carry."

"New buildings are not for development, nation building is for development," Soundararajan said.

"All the farmers and the marginalised people should have farms and houses, few should not have farmhouses. That is not the development. Everyone should have an equal share in the development," added Soundararajan emphasising the importance and meaning of development in her speech.

The Governor also paid respect to the freedom fighters and the members of the Constituent Assembly. She said, "There were great personalities and stalwarts of great intellect, wisdom and vision in our constituent assembly."

In the event, the Governor also felicitated Golden Globes award-winning and Oscars nominated 'Naatu Naatu' song's composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose at the Republic Day function in Hyderabad.

However, the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebrations.

The week-long celebrations commenced on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To mark the occasion, a one-of-a-kind Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka' was organised in New Delhi on January 23 and 24. The events will culminate on 30th January, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

