Globetrotting Dalai Lama watches India's military might on television

BY VISHAL GULATI

Dharamsala, Jan 26 Donning a Himachali cap, globetrotting Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama an icon of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna' who has been in exile in India for over 60 years, on Thursday watched 74th Republic Day parade that showcased India's military might, cultural diversity and women's empowerment.

"His Holiness the Dalai Lama, wearing a traditional hat from Himachal Pradesh, watching the Indian Republic Day celebration on TV at his residence in Dharamsala, HP. India, on January 26, 2023," a post on his official Facebook post said, posting his photograph too.

In his normal addresses, the spiritual leader is thanking the Indian government and people of India for the generous hospitality and kindness extended to the Tibetan people for the last over six decades.

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing China in 1959 after a failed uprising against Communist rule over Tibet. The government-in-exile named Central Tibetan Administration

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor