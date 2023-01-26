A redefined athleisure wear brand by Akshay Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 26 After what appears to be a lengthy social media hype, an idea created many years ago by Akshay Kumar has finally catapulted itself into a brand - Force IX.

Force IX is a brand that is here to defy modern-day fashion conventions. The foundation of this company is to create styles that are not only unique but also effortless and versatile.

Today's fashion dynamism is so big and expansive that our viewers are losing their complacency and becoming more fashion-conscious and observant. Their fashion sense and flare led the brand to create the most unique mood board.

One of the primary selling points of the brand is the thorough attention to detail in its collection. Every detail, from the logo to the buttons and the stitching, has been articulated, developed, and curated with a purpose in mind: to symbolise the basic ideals of the brand and to pique the customers' attention.

life spoke with Akshay Kumar to learn more about this new venture...

As a person in the creative field, how important is it for an artiste to diversify his funds and portfolio in various business ventures and avenues?

AK: As they say, don't put all your eggs in one basket...I think no matter which field you belong to, diversifying your funds is always a good idea because besides helping with safeguarding your interests, you get to learn a lot. It helps in getting more exposure and knowing about more avenues.

A lot of actresses like Deepika, Anushka, and Katrina have forayed into the lifestyle and fashion business and created sub-brands in collaboration with larger brands... Do you think the male actors were not as quick to pursue this and have only now decided to foray into this world?

AK: Absolutely! Maybe because it's true, we men cannot multitask. We were busy making movies while they built their empire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor