India-Bound Andromeda Star Oil Tanker Hit by Missiles in Red Sea, Say Yemen’s Houthis

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching missiles that struck an oil tanker navigating the Red Sea. The vessel, named Andromeda Star, sustained damage as reported by its master. The tanker was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India, serving a role in Russia's trade activities.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said the Panama-flagged ship was British owned, but shipping data shows it was recently sold, according to LSEG data and Ambrey. The oil tanker, currently owned by a Seychelles-registered entity, is actively involved in trade connected to Russia. According to Ambrey, the vessel was traveling from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India, at the time of the incident.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden since November, forcing shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and stoking fears the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilize the Middle East.

Following a temporary halt in their campaign, the Houthis' recent attack on the Andromeda Star marks a resumption of their targeting of vessels linked to Israel, the United States, and Britain. Additionally, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier exited the Red Sea through the Suez Canal on Friday, having provided support to a U.S.-led coalition aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping routes.