Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj grooves to Manike Mage Hithe ahead of Women's Premier League

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to get underway on Saturday, March 4 with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Former India women's team captain, Mithali Raj, who announced her retirement from all formats of the game last year, will now be seen in a new role at the WPL. Mithali, who was roped in by Gujarat Giants' as the franchise's mentor, was seen shaking a leg.

Earlier, after being roped in as Gujarat's mentor, Raj - who is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of women's cricket, said the involvement of corporates would help bring more glory to India. "Women's cricket is growing steadily, and this kind of impetus will undoubtedly encourage young women to consider taking up cricket professionally," Raj said in a media release. "I believe that the high-impact participation of corporates will help hasten the process of eventually bringing more glory to India. This level of influence can help strengthen the sporting ecosystem, and enhance opportunities for women athletes."