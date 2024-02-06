Michael Klinger Replaces Rachael Haynes As Gujarat Giants Head Coach For WPL 2

Former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger on Tuesday replaced Rachael Haynes as the head coach of the Gujarat Giants for the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The WPL's second edition is set to kick off on February 23, spanning across New Delhi and Bengaluru. The Gujarat Giants, who concluded at the bottom of the table in the inaugural season, are geared up to face the reigning champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match on February 25 in Bengaluru.

Mithali Raj, the former Indian captain, will retain her position as the team's mentor and advisor, while Nooshin Al Khadeer continues as the bowling coach, as stated by the franchise in a press release. However, it remains unspecified if Tushar Arothe, the batting coach from the first season, will continue in his role.

Expressing his anticipation, Klinger remarked, "Gujarat Giants have a chance to do something special in the season 2 of the Women's Premier League. I am eagerly looking forward to working with cricketing legend in Mithali Raj, who has played a transformative role in women’s cricket in India." Klinger, who represented Australia in three T20Is in 2017 and served as an assistant coach for Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League, is poised to bring his expertise to the Giants.

Raj also praised Klinger's proficiency with the bat, foreseeing benefits for the team's younger members. Klinger, known for his exploits in the Big Bash League, accumulated 1947 runs in 71 matches for the Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers from 2011-2019. With Klinger's wealth of experience and Raj's leadership, the Gujarat Giants aim to make a significant impact in the upcoming WPL season, aiming for a turnaround from their previous performance.