WPL 2024: RCB Fans' Energetic Chants Echo in Delhi Metro After Semifinal Triumph; Watch Video

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a thrilling victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians to secure their spot in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL). The intense last-over encounter, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday (March 15), witnessed RCB's phenomenal performance, setting up a highly anticipated summit clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (March 17).

Ellyse Perry emerged as the standout player for RCB yet again, showcasing her all-round brilliance. Following her exceptional six-wicket haul against MI in the league stage, Perry played a crucial innings of 66 runs off 50 balls, stabilizing RCB's innings after a top-order collapse. She also contributed with the ball, taking an important wicket.

"RCB RCB" and "Perry Perry " chants in the metro too...

The love for cricket in our country 💪🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/0cgZ6gRKCM — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) March 15, 2024

RCB's triumph over the Mumbai Indians ignited a wave of celebration among fans, particularly on the Delhi metro. Videos shared on social media platforms captured passengers chanting 'RCB RCB' and 'Perry Perry' enthusiastically, highlighting the team's growing fan base and support.

Perry's stellar performances have earned her the coveted orange cap in WPL 2024, accumulating an impressive tally of 312 runs in eight games at an average of 62.40, along with seven wickets to her name.

The upcoming final between RCB and DC presents an opportunity for both teams to create history by lifting their first-ever WPL trophy. Notably, neither RCB nor DC has clinched the title in the tournament's 16 seasons, making this final a significant milestone for the franchises.

RCB and DC faced each other twice in the league stage, with DC emerging victorious in both encounters. The first match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium saw DC secure a 25-run victory, while the second match ended in a thrilling one-run win for DC.