WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry Receives Broken Glass Pieces Award from TATA Motors

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry was presented with a broken glass pieces award named 'Perry Powerful Punch' after being named the Player of the Match for her exceptional performance in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 eliminator against Mumbai Indians on March 15.

Perry showed her all-round brilliance as RCB narrowly defeated MI by 5 runs in the Eliminator. Her standout moment came when she received a unique gift from the car manufacturer - the broken window of a vehicle she had inadvertently damaged during a league match. The incident occurred when Perry smashed a massive six against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru, sending the ball crashing through the car window parked near the boundary.

TATA has gifted the Broken Glass window to Ellyse Perry. 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/yPItU3IRc1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 16, 2024

Perry, known for her sense of humour, joked about not having insurance to cover the unexpected damage. TATA Motors made the thoughtful gesture to Perry, presenting her with the special gift on Friday, as revealed in RCB's latest social media post.

During the crucial match in Delhi on March 15, Perry played a pivotal role in rescuing RCB from a precarious position of 30 for 3. scored a crucial 66 runs off 50 balls, steering RCB to a competitive total of 135. With the ball, Perry also contributed by taking the wicket of the dangerous Yastika Bhatia and conceding only 29 runs in her four overs. RCB will now face Delhi Capitals in the final showdown on March 17.