Rajasthan Royals Tease RCB Men's Team Over IPL Drought After Women's Team Wins WPL 2024 (See Post)

Following Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) triumph in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday, March 17, in New Delhi, Rajasthan Royals engaged in playful banter on social media. The former IPL champions congratulated Smriti Mandhana's RCB for their WPL 2024 win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Taking a light-hearted dig, Rajasthan Royals highlighted the 16-year-long title drought of RCB's men's team in the IPL compared to the swift success of the women's team in just their second year. This banter was conveyed through a popular meme featuring Jethalal's character from the TV series 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' referencing a memorable episode where Dayaben effortlessly handles a gas cylinder while Jethalal struggles.

Despite boasting top batting talents like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell, RCB has fallen short in the IPL finals, finishing as runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Notably, Kohli's exceptional 2016 season with 973 runs and 4 centuries couldn't seal the title, as RCB lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in the final.

While the post amused many fans, it also sparked debate among a section of RCB supporters. Some fans encouraged RCB to respond on the field during the upcoming IPL 2024 season, set to begin on March 22. RCB's IPL 2024 journey will commence against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, promising an exciting start to the season and renewing hopes for a maiden IPL crown.

Faf du Plessis will lead RCB in IPL 2024, with Virat Kohli returning to competitive action, determined to secure the elusive IPL title.