Long Distance Celebrations! Virat Kohli Video Calls Smriti Mandhana After RCB Wins WPL 2024 Title

Virat Kholi congratulated the women's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team for winning the maiden WPL 2024 title on Sunday, March 17. Former India and RCB Men's team skipper video called his counterpart Smriti Mandhana during the celebration Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Video call with Kohli during the match-winning celebration shared by the RCBIANS official X handle by captioning on the clip Long Distance Celebrations! with a heart emoji.

Watch Video Here:

RCB Women's team won its first league title by defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the Women’s Premier League 2024 final. The Royal Challengers (Men's IPL team), who are yet to win a title in the tournament, finally broke its jinx and claimed the first championship across leagues due to this win. RCB veterans Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell also posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate the franchise for their first title win.

RCB chased 114 runs after Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry to cross the finish line in the last over. Earlier, Shreyanka Patil was the wreaker-in-chief for RCB. She picked four scalps and helped her team restrict DC to just 113 in 18.3 overs. Molineux turned the match for the Royal Challengers by removing Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in a single over. RCB spinner accounted for nine wickets, the most by any team in the WPL history.