WPL Final 2024: RCB Win Their First Ever WPL Title, Beat Delhi by 8 Wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the Women's Premier League 2024 final, on Sunday to win their first ever WPL title. After bundling out Delhi for 113, RCB reached 115/2 in 19.2 overs. Richa Ghosh (17*) hit the match-winning four, wrapping up proceedings with Ellyse Perry (35*). RCB got a strong start in their run chase, courtesy of Sophie Devine's 32. The opener fell to Shikha Pandey and failed to build on her start. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana (31) lost her wicket to Minnu Mani.

Earlier, DC won the toss and opted to bat. Delhi put in a strong start as openers Meg Lanning and Shafali dominated early. But Shafali departed for 44 off 27 balls, falling to Sophie Molineux. The RCB spinner led her side's comeback, removing Jemimah (0) and Alice Capsey (0) in the same over.

Meanwhile, Lanning failed to rebuild after her side's early dismissals. She eventually fell to Shreyanka Patil in the 11th over, departing for 23 off 23 balls. RCB kept up the pressure and Sobhana Asha struck twice to remove Marizanne Kapp (8) and Jess Jonassen (3). Meanwhile, Patil struck again to remove Minnu Mani (5) and Radha Yadav departed after a run out. Patil got two more wickets in the 19th over, removing Arundhati Reddy (10) and Taniya Bhatia (0).