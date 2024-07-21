KL Rahul To Join RCB For IPL 2025 After Rift With LSG Owner Sanjeev Goenka: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul is likely to join the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Earlier this season (IPL 2024), LSG boss Sanjiv Goenka openly criticised KL Rahul after their team faced consecutive defeats.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Rahul's relationship with owner Sanjeev Goenka has taken a turn for the worse. Speculations about Rahul's move began after a video went viral on social media showing Goenka having an animated discussion with the team captain after LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow during an IPL 2024 game.

The report in the national daily further speculated that Rahul could reunite with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the next season, with the franchise in the hunt for an Indian player to lead the side. Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, 40, who joined RCB in 2022 as the skipper replacing Virat Kohli, does not have age on his side. And, with RCB looking towards a long-term plan, Rahul could prove to be a worthy option.Rahul started his IPL career at RCB in 2013, and was later part of the 2016 squad that made the final.