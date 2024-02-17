WPL: Gujarat Giants unveil Jersey, kick start preparation for season 2

Bengaluru, Feb 17 Ahead of the monumental second season of the WPL, which tees off in Bengaluru, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants began their preparations, by unveiling their jersey for the tournament.

The Gujarat Giants' head coach Michael Klinger and Mentor Mithali Raj were present at the ceremony as they presented the new jersey to the squad ahead of their training in the evening. The Giants will be captained by Australian run-machine Beth Mooney, with Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana as the vice-captain.

In preparation for this season’s WPL, the team in orange kickstarted their training with great gusto in the Garden City of Bengaluru, and are putting in the hard yards as they approach their first game. The Gujarat Giants will open its campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians on February 25.

While Michael Klinger is the Head coach and Mithali Raj is the Mentor and Advisor, one of India’s most renowned spinners Nooshin Al Khadeer is the Bowling coach for the team this season.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Head Coach Michael Klinger said, “This is a new season in the WPL and we are excited about it. But we must work very hard to be able to put in a good show for our fans. We have a few plans for our players, and the roles for everyone are also well defined, we hope the players are the best version of themselves every day. There is a lot to look forward to here, and the team is gung-ho about the upcoming season, and we are quietly confident about doing well once things kick off.”

“The WPL is a great platform for women’s cricket, and the team have been tremendous in terms of supporting the team with whatever is needed as we build up to our opening game. We have a well-balanced squad with a lot of youth and plenty of experience in the senior players, and together, we are always looking to put our best foot forward. This is an important season for the Gujarat Giants, and I want all our players to give it their very best, in every training session and in every game of course, and ask all the questions they need to because that’s the best way to make sure the preparation is on-point,” said Mithali Raj.

