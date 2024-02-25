WPL 2024: Harmanpreet-led MI win toss, opt to bowl vs Mooney's GG

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opt to bowl against Gujarat Giants. This is GG's campaign opener and MI will be playing in their second fixture, after having defeated Delhi Capitals in the season opener. Captained by Beth Mooney, Gujarat will be aiming to overcome their demons from the inaugural season.

Last season, they finished bottom of the standings with two wins in eight matches, and also lost Mooney in the first match of the season, which was also against MI. They lost the opener by 143 runs and never really recovered.