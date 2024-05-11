KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Toss Delayed at Eden Gardens Due to Light Rain; Entire Field Covered (Watch Video)

KKR vs MI Toss Update: The toss for the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has been delayed due to rain at Eden Gardens.

Watch video here:

With only 10 matches remaining in the season, the race for the playoffs intensifies. Both KKR and MI head into the contest on the back of victories in their previous encounters, setting the stage for a potential high-scoring affair. KKR hold the upper hand in recent clashes, having defeated MI by 24 runs in their last meeting.

MI, who were the first team eliminated from playoff contention this season, will be looking to build momentum for their remaining matches. Their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad served as a confidence booster, particularly with key players Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya returning to form.

A win for KKR would see them become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Sunil Narine's batting exploits have been a highlight for KKR this season, and a strong opening partnership with Phil Salt could prove crucial for their batting success.

While MI's season may not have gone according to plan, the return to form of Bumrah and Pandya offers a positive takeaway for the Indian national team ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.