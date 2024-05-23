Prashant Kishor Reacts to Trolling After Interview With Karan Thapar, Tweets 'Keep Plenty of Water Handy on June 4'

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist, reacted as he was trolled on social media websites after he was seen got into a heated argument with veteran journalist of The Wire Karan Thapar during a recent interview over allegedly predicting Congress' loss in 2022 Himachal Pradesh polls.

In a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kishor said those who are "RATTLED" by his prediction of the Lok Sabha election results 2024 "must keep plenty of water handy on June 4".

Drinking water is good as it keeps both mind and body hydrated. Those who are RATTLED with my assessment of outcome of this election must keep plenty of water handy on June 4th.



PS: Remember, 02nd May, 2021 and #West Bengal!! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 23, 2024

In a interview with Thapar, Kishor in a loud and forceful manner denied the claims that Thapar made and asked him to show him a proof of it (predicting Congress loss 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections). Thapar said many news papers reported the prediction of you, but Kishor. He also said he would quit politics if the veteran journalist was able to show any video evidence of what he said about the Congress. Kishor said that he will not believe text reports that were published in newspaper and websites.

Prashant Kishor Interview

#TheInterview | Prashant Kishor Bristles at Reminder of Earlier Wrong Predictions, says BJP Will Win 300+ seats



Kishor tells Karan Thapar that he did not expect BJP to suffer “material damage” in the states he referred to as the north and the west



Watch: https://t.co/jLVOOLb1f2pic.twitter.com/kTFyuXPayR — The Wire (@thewire_in) May 23, 2024

"Newspaper can write anything, show me where I have said something...what I say show me the words," the Bihar-based Jan Suraaj chief said during the interview with The Wire.

"What I said show me the words..after I go from here, what you write in your news publication is none of my business..If I have said Congress will be routed in Himachal in 2022, I am saying on camera on record I will quit what I do. But if you are wrong and trying to put your perception as my statement then please be man enough to say sorry about it," Kishor further agruged.

The video of the verbal argument between them round on social media now and jokes and memes has been made out of it.