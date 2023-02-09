India's defence exports worth nearly Rs 1 lakh cr now: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday detailed the employment opportunities that have arisen in the nine years of his government's tenure so far while also stressing on the 'Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in various sectors.

India's exports in defence sector is over Rs 1 lakh crore now and new companies entering segment to make country 'Atmanirbhar', PM Modi said

Underlining the need for self-reliance in the defence sector the prime minister said that the government has worked with this mission in this sector so much so that the country is now exporting equipment nearly worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

While addressing the Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the prime minister hit out at the Congress party over the issue of employment and said that attempts are being made to spread falsehood.

"Employment was also discussed here. I am surprised that those who claim to have been in public life for the longest time do not know that there is a difference between a job and employment. Those who do not understand the difference preach to us. Attempts are being made to spread falsehood by talking about half-baked things to create new narratives," PM Modi said.

Mentioning his government's effort to stride towards a green economy, the Prime Minister saod that the possibilities of green jobs are increasing in the country.

"In the past nine years, with the expansion of the economy, new opportunities have come up in new sectors. The way the country is moving forward towards a green economy, the possibilities of green jobs are increasing. Digital India is at a new height in the service sector. The 90,000 registered startups have also opened new doors for employment. More than 60 lakh new employees have benefited from Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yojana. We have opened various sectors through this Yojana," he said.

Putting forward the data in the defence sector, the Prime Minister said that over 350 private companies have come up in this sector creating employment opportunities.

"It is very necessary for the country to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector. I am glad that we have proceeded with the mission of Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector. More than 350 private companies have come into the defence sector. The country is doing an export of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in the defence sector. Unprecedented employment has come up in this sector as well. From retail to tourism, every sector has grown," he said.

"There was pressure from people in the world to sell their vaccine in our market, articles were written, TV interviews were given. There were attempts till yesterday to insult our scientists but my country's scientists made vaccines that were approved & benefitted 150 countries," PM Modi added.

( With inputs from ANI )

