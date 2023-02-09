Married couple found dead in west Delhi house, police probing

New Delhi, Feb 9 A married couple was found dead in their west Delhi accommodation under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, a Delhi Police official said.

Vijay Kumar, 28, was found hanging from the ceiling fan while Anchal, 25, was found dead on the bed inside the room of the rented accommodation at Ramesh Nagar area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Ghanshyam Bansal, a police control room (PCR) call was received on February 9 at around 3.30 p.m at Kirti Nagar police station regarding the incident.

"A police team was dispatched for the spot which was in Ramesh Nagar. On the spot, one man was found hanging from the ceiling fan. One woman was also found dead on the bed inside the room," he said.

"Vijay, a resident of Anand Parbat area, was a gym trainer and residing here at the rented accommodation at Ramesh Nagar for the past few months. The woman, Anchal was IBM student at Canada and her residence is at West Patel Nagar," said an official privy to investigation.

The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory team were called to the spot. "Prima facie a case of murder is being registered and further CCTV footages, relevant call details record and autopsy reports will be analysed during further investigation," the DCP said.

The official investigating the case said that the couple had got married in the court and further reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained.

