Border Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green to play as batsman for 1st Test

Australian team, all-rounder Cameron Green is unlikely to roll over his arm in the series-opening Nagpur Test for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 23-year-old had hurt his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG where he picked up a fifer and accounted for a valuable 51.He's really important," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald was quoted saying in the Sydney Morning Herald."It's been well documented over a period of time that his play against spin is excellent, and we feel as though he's returned probably to what he was producing two or three years ago."

Green is central to the balance of Australia's Test side, especially on a subcontinent tour, with his seam-bowling opening up the possibility for Australia to field an extra spinner should they deem it necessary. In his absence, Australia played an extra batter in Matt Renshaw for the New Year's Test against South Africa. And while the left-hander remains an option, he could find himself behind the right-handers Green and the recalled Peter Handscomb in the pecking order. McDonald stressed that the team management wouldn't have any qualms in playing Green as a pure batter. Australia are set to travel India to play a four-match Test series. The tour is going to be crucial as far as India are concerned since a victory will result the team to propel to the World Test Championship Final.