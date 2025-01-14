Nitish Kumar Reddy Climbs Stairs Of Tirupati Temple On Knees After Impressive Test Debut (Watch)

Nitish Kumar Reddy visited the Tirupati temple upon his return to India following his remarkable performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in Australia. The cricketer shared moments from his visit, where he was seen climbing the temple stairs on his knees as a gesture of gratitude.

A heartwarming reception awaited Nitish back home, with the seam-bowling all-rounder riding in an open jeep, alongside his father, Mutyalu Reddy, through the streets of Gajuwaka, his hometown in Visakhapatnam. The procession was filled with excitement as fans celebrated his successful return.

Nitish Kumar Reddy climbing stairs of Tirupati after scoring ton in his debut series. The peace is in the feet of Govinda 🧡 pic.twitter.com/23xKmNOpaC — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) January 13, 2025

On X (formerly Twitter), Nitish reflected on his journey, stating, "The last two months have been a tremendous opportunity for growth, both as a player and as a person. From setting alarms to watch Test matches in Australia to experiencing the Australian shores firsthand, it's been an unforgettable experience. Although we didn’t end the series as we wished, we’ll be back, tougher and stronger."

Reddy emerged as one of the brightest stars of the series, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer. In his debut series, he amassed 298 runs across five matches at an impressive average of 37.25. At the Vizag airport, the 21-year-old was welcomed by supporters with yellow petals and a massive garland, a true reflection of his growing fanbase and recognition.