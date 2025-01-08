Tirupati Temple Stampede: Four Devotees Killed, Several Injured During Distribution of Darshan Tokens in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video)

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh (January 8, 2025): Four devotees were killed and several others injured in a stampede at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati on Wednesday. The incident occurred during the distribution of Vaikunthadwara Sarvadarshanam tokens. A large crowd of devotees gathered to collect the tokens for darshan at the famous Tirumala temple.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A stampede-like situation occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vhoEYGLW2U — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2025

The stampede began as devotees rushed to secure the tokens. Three people died at the scene, including a devotee from Salem, Tamil Nadu. A fourth death was reported later. Injured individuals were taken to nearby Ruia Hospital for medical treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the incident. In a statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, Naidu extended condolences to the families of the deceased and ensured immediate medical assistance for the injured. "The stampede that took place near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati for darshan tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara has deeply saddened us," the statement read.

Rescue teams responded quickly, controlling the situation and helping the injured. Authorities are investigating the incident, which has raised concerns about crowd management at large religious events. At the time of the stampede, approximately 4,000 devotees were gathered at the site. The incident occurred on the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Andhra Pradesh for the inauguration of several developmental projects.