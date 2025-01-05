IND vs AUS: 5th Test Day 3; India Out of WTC 2025 Final After Losing Sydney Test

Australia clinched a famous victory at SCG to clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 by defeating India. The tourists set them a victory target of 162 which the Aussies scored easily. Sam Konstas (22), Marnus Labuschagne (six) and Steve Smith (four) all fell to an India attack missing the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Smith agonisingly fell just one short of becoming only the 15th player and fourth Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs, leaving him on 9,999.

India were dismissed 45 minutes into the morning session for 157, adding just 16 to their overnight 141-6. Scott Boland ended with 6-45 and 10 wickets for the match while Pat Cummins took 3-44. The victory ensured Aussies a spot into the World Test Championship final in June at Lord's against South Africa