KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Rain Stops at Eden Gardens, Match Reduced to 16-Overs-Per-Side

The rain that threatened the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has finally relented at Eden Gardens.

Following a period of inspection, the toss has been rescheduled for 9:00 PM IST, with the match now confirmed to proceed with a reduced format of 16 overs per side. With only 10 matches remaining in the season, the high-stakes encounter between the two teams will see a revised format due to the earlier weather delay.

KKR and MI enter the contest on winning streaks, setting the stage for a potentially thrilling encounter despite the reduced overs. KKR hold the upper hand in recent clashes, having defeated MI by 24 runs in their last meeting.

MI, though eliminated from playoff contention, will be looking to build momentum for their remaining matches. Their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad provided a confidence boost, particularly with key players Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya returning to form.

A win for KKR would solidify their position as the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Sunil Narine's batting exploits have been a highlight for KKR this season, and a strong opening partnership with Phil Salt could prove crucial for their batting success.

The revised format adds an extra layer of intrigue to this crucial IPL clash. Both teams will need to adapt their strategies for the shorter contest, making for an exciting prospect for fans.