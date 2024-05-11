KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Post 157/7 in 16-Over Match Against Mumbai Indians

The Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive 157 for 7 against the Mumbai Indians in a rain-affected Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Opener Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with a quickfire 42 off just 21 deliveries. Valuable contributions from Rinku Singh (20 off 12 balls) and Andre Russell (24 off 14 balls) helped KKR reach a defendable total after a delayed start forced the contest to be shortened to 16 overs per side. Nitish Rana also chipped in with a steady 33 runs off 23 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the MI bowlers, claiming two wickets for 39 runs in his four overs. Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla also bagged two wickets, conceding 28 runs in his three overs.

Brief Scores: