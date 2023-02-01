WPL 2023: Mumbai rope in India legend Jhulan Goswami as bowling coach

Legendary Indian pacer Jhulan has been roped in by the Mumbai franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL) as its bowling coach and mentor.As per ESPNCricinfo, the development was disclosed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has rejoined the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise as its team director after he finished his tenure as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2019 to October 2022.

The 40-year-old pace legend retired from international cricket last year Ganguly had said that Capitals had been keen on roping in Goswami, but she is going to Mumbai.Goswami, who is 40, retired from international cricket last year. Ganguly said the Capitals had also been keen on roping in Goswami."Jhulan has gone to Mumbai," Ganguly told media at Eden Gardens on Tuesday as quoted by ESPNCricinfo."We had given her an offer, but she is going to Mumbai," added Ganguly.

Jhulan has a total of 355 international wickets, the most by a player in women's cricket. Notably, the first Women's Premier League (WPL) player auction is likely to take place on February 11 or 13 either in New Delhi or Mumbai with the BCCI making a final decision this week.The BCCI had initially planned to host the auction on February 6 in Mumbai, giving the five newly established franchises just under a month to prepare for the inaugural WPL season, which is anticipated to run from March 4 to 24 as per ESPNcricinfo.Viacom18 purchased the WPL media Rights for Rs 951 Cr. In terms of teams, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals have hopped across from the IPL. Adani Sportsline and Capri Global meanwhile are the new additions to the Indian franchise cricket model.

