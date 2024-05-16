Swati Maliwal Lodges Police Complaint in Assault Case at Kejriwal's House: Reports

Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal lodged a formal complaint with Delhi Police on Thursday regarding an alleged assault at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, ANI reported citing sources. This action followed a four-hour visit by a Delhi Police team to Maliwal's house, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, around 1:50 pm to gather details about the incident.

On Monday morning, Maliwal had visited the Civil Lines police station in Delhi, accusing a member of Kejriwal's personal staff of "assaulting" her at the chief minister's official residence.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations, with a hearing scheduled for Friday at 11 am. AAP leader Sanjay Singh termed the incident with Maliwal "highly condemnable."

Sanjay Singh, addressing the press, stated, "Swati Maliwal had gone to Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. While she was waiting for him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar allegedly misbehaved with her. The CM has taken cognizance of the matter, and he will take appropriate action."