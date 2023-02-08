Rs 19 crores compensation to affected property owners of Harsul

-Notices to 98 property owners on Wednesday

Aurangabad: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will pay a compensation of Rs 19.23 crores to 98 property owners affected by the land acquisition for the expansion of narrow road in Harsul village. On Thursday, the district administration will issue notices to the property owners to provide ownership documents, bank account details with IFSC code, and other information.

The road issue in Harsul has caused traffic jams for years and despite several attempts to make the road four-lane, the district administration and NHAI failed to do so. The issue was finally addressed after Shiv Sena's city chief threatened to hold demonstrations in front of W20 members during the G-20 conference.

Harsul village experiences traffic congestion at least 50 times a day and the residents have been demanding a solution for many years. The increased compensation for the affected property owners is a step towards resolving the issue and improving the lives of the residents and tourists visiting the world-famous Ajanta Caves.

Notices from Thursday

The district administration will issue a notice to the property owners from Thursday asking the property owners to provide details of their bank account with IFSC code, ownership documents, proof of partnership if any, sharers in the property and other details.