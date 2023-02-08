ATMA honours K M Mammen, CMD, MRF Limited, with Lifetime Achievement Award

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., presented the ATMA Lifetime Achievement Award to K M Mammen, Chairman and Managing Director of MRF Ltd. and Past Chairman, ATMA at the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) Annual Conclave 2023 in the city, today.

ATMA has conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award upon K M Mammen in recognition for his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities, invaluable contribution to the Indian tyre industry and for leading the industry from the front for over 20 years.

Speaking on the recognition, K M Mammen, said, "I am humbled and honoured to receive the ATMA Lifetime Achievement Award. The founder of MRF, K M Mammen Mapillai had a vision for the company, and it has been my constant endeavor to live up to it. I am grateful to be a part of this industry and I believe this is a recognition of the great effort we all have put into making India a global hub for the tyre industry. Over the years, our Industry has evolved and now we have the capability to manufacture the best quality tyres and compete in the world market. I am grateful to ATMA for choosing me for this prestigious honour."

K M Mammen has been at the helm of every landmark achievement that has brought MRF to the milestone of over Rs. 19,000 crore (over USD 2.3 billion) turnover and in its ranking, of being amongst one of the top tyre companies in the world.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor