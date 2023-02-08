No one should take the law into their own hands: Ajit Pawar on stone pelting incident

Condemning the stone pelting incident on Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's convoy, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that such incidents should not happen and no one should take law into their own hands.

"I would say that be it the ruling party or the opposition, there is no need to take the law into one's hands and people should refrain from indulging in such activities," said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar further said that it is everyone's right to protest but one should protest peacefully and pelting stones can never be justified.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve expressed concern over the lapse in security arrangements during Aditya Thackeray's visit to Aurangabad and wrote a letter to the Maharashtra DGP of the state asking to take cognizance in the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday, stones were pelted on Aaditya Thackeray's convoy during the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra.

The alleged incident took place when Thackeray's program and Ramabai Ambedkar's procession took place simultaneously.

Aaditya Thackeray was carrying out the Shiv Sanvaad Yatra in Mahalgaon in Vaijapur, and at the same time, the procession on Ramabai Ambedkar's birth anniversary also started.

Reacting to the stone pelting incident on his convoy, Aaditya Thackeray alleged that this was orchestrated to spoil the atmosphere of his party's event.

Talking to the media, Thackeray said, "It (stone pelting) was done to spoil the atmosphere. But in our Shiv Sanvaad Yatra, we are raising the issues of farmers and the public. Those who do not have the crowd in their event, send people to do such things."

"The fight for the Chief Minister is for the state as well as the country. If you have the guts, then have a one-on-one with me," he added.

He further attacked the Maharashtra Government alleging that the big projects and industries are going to other states.

Aditya Thackeray further "challenged" to change the Governor.

"If you are afraid of my challenge, then I give you a smaller challenge. Remove the Governor, before his speech in the upcoming session. The Governor has insulted great men of Maharashtra, but the Chief Minister does not speak anything about it. This is dangerous for Democracy, and we are fighting for it," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve alleged that the stones were pelted by "anti-social" elements to create a rift between those carrying out the procession and the Shiv Sena convoy.

"Some stones were pelted at the convoy while we were leaving the venue. A stone fell inside the venue. The crowd was raising slogans in support of local MLA, Ramesh Bornare. It was an attempt by anti-social elements in the mob to create a rift between the two groups," he said.Danve further said that after the police asked them to stop the DJ and the procession the crowd got angry and started pelting stones at the convoy.

"Looking at the situation, Aaditya Thackeray gave the speech by coming down the stage. He apologised to the crowd and said that they can if they want to play the DJ and carry out the procession," he further said.

Danve also alleged that the crowd tried to stop Aaditya Thackeray's car, but it was taken out safely by the security guards.

( With inputs from ANI )

