Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at BJP Office on Pandit Pant Marg; Watch Video
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 16, 2024 04:37 PM2024-05-16T16:37:10+5:302024-05-16T16:38:06+5:30
A fire broke out in Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)'s Delhi State Office at Pandit Pant Marg on Thursday, May 16. Fire tenders are being rushed to the scene. According to the initial report, the blaze erupted due to a short circuit in the office. No injuries or casualties have been reported till now. More details are awaited.
Visuals From the Spot:
#WATCH | Fire breaks out in BJP's Delhi State Office at Pandit Pant Marg. Fire tenders being rushed to the spot. More details awaited. https://t.co/j15I12d1qWpic.twitter.com/6WGk954MTA— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024