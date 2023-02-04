PFI member held for 'conspiring against government' in MP's Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit from Bhopal for allegedly conspiring against the government and indulging in unlawful activities, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said the arrest was made on Friday in connection with a case registered by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) last year.

The member identified as Wasid Khan, a Sheopur district resident of Madhya Pradesh, absconded in the case registered at STF.

"PFI member Wasid Khan (26), a resident of Sheopur, was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against govt), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) besides the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," officials said.

Khan was associated with the PFI and had been attending the organisation's various programmes and secret meetings since 2017. "He used to participate in secret meetings of PFI and was in contact with senior officials of the organisation," the official said.

After the arrest, he was produced before the court which sent him to police remand till February 8.

Notably, the Centre had banned PFI in September last year and some members of the Social Democratic Party of India were arrested from Old Bhopal (Shahjehanabad) for being suspected of being in touch with the PFI.

( With inputs from ANI )

