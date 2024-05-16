Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey Mishra Writes to AAP Rajya Sabha MP

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra wrote letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal in alleged assault case that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, had "misbehaved" with her.

"We humbly request you to give complete details of this incident to the Police so that stringent action can be taken against the accused. Judicial procedure is essential to ensure that such incidents do not recur," the letter reads.

On Thursday morning, as Kejriwal entered the venue for his press conference with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, reporters attempted to question him on the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The AAP supremo, however, refused to answer any questions.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha President Richa Pandey Mishra Letter

When the issue was raised during the press conference, Akhilesh Yadav brushed aside the question, saying, "There are other issues that are more important than this."

Earlier, the BJP accused the AAP of failing to act against Bibhav Kumar the PA to Arvind Kejriwal who was allegedly behind the assault on Maliwal. Sharing a picture of Bibhav with Arvind Kejriwal at the Lucknow airport the BJP questioned the AAP for not acting against him despite an assurance from party MP Sanjay Singh.