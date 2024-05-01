Maharashtra Foundation Day 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute to Samyukta Maharashtra Movement Martyrs in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, May 1, paid tribute to Samyukta Maharashtra Movement martyrs at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the state’s formation. Shinde visited the martyrs’ memorial at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and offered floral tributes.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Shinde hoists the national flag at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Diwas 2024.

VIDEO | CM Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) hoists the national flag at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai on the occasion of #MaharashtraDiwas.#MaharashtraDay



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/5PAwsBgW6a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2024

The Samyukta Maharashtra movement, which led to the state’s creation, lasted for almost five years. The memorial in south Mumbai was set up to honour 106 martyrs of the movement, killed after then Bombay Presidency chief minister Morarji Desai ordered police to fire at the protesters.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of 64th Maharashtra Foundation Day, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/jy91vP0Emr — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Maharashtra Diwas, also known as Maharashtra Day 2024, is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960.