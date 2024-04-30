Mumbai Local Accident: Young Woman Dies after Falling from Crowded Train between Kopar and Diva Stations

A 26-year-old died after falling from a local train between Kopar-Diva stations. The woman, identified as Riya Rajgaur was a Dombivali resident and worked at a construction company in Thane. The local that Rajgaur took on Monday morning was very crowded which did not allow her to get in the compartment. While barely hanging at the door, she lost her balance and fell on the tracks as the train sped near Kopar station.

Also Read | Mumbai Heatwave Eases as Temperatures Set to Decline, IMD Forecasts Hot and Humid Conditions

The unfortunate accident comes after another incident that took place last week where a young man lost his life after falling from the local train between Diva and Mumbra. The man, Avghesh Dube was standing at the door of the crowded train and lost his balance when the train reached Mumbra Creek. The accident took place on 23rd April. However, it was later found that Abghesh's office papers were missing, leading to his kin suspecting foul play.

These accidents call for an urgent investigation into the issue of overcrowding in local trains. Delayed trains and lesser frequency of long-distance locals are some of the reasons behind the nortious rush of Mumbai local trains.