Mumbai Heatwave Eases as Temperatures Set to Decline, IMD Forecasts Hot and Humid Conditions

After enduring two consecutive days of scorching heatwave conditions, Mumbai residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Independent forecasters have delivered promising news, declaring Monday as the culmination of the current hot spell. Athreya Shetty, an independent forecaster, anticipates a gradual decrease in maximum temperatures starting from Tuesday. It is projected that most areas of Mumbai, including the suburbs, will revert to typical seasonal norms, hovering around 34-35°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted hot and humid weather conditions for certain areas of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad on Tuesday. According to IMD data, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C on Monday, marking a significant increase of 5.4 degrees above the normal range, compared to Sunday's 38.1°C. Similarly, the Colaba station registered a temperature of 35.2°C on Monday, which was 1.8 degrees above the normal range, compared to the previous day's recording of 34.4°C.

At both weather stations, minimum temperatures remained elevated at around 27°C, approximately 1.3 degrees above normal. Earlier this month, Mumbai experienced its hottest April day in a decade on April 16, with temperatures soaring to 39.7°C. The previous record was set in 2014 when temperatures reached 39°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies a heatwave when maximum temperatures exceed 37°C, with a deviation of 4.5 degrees above normal.