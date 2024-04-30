Mumbai Heatwave Eases as Temperatures Set to Decline, IMD Forecasts Hot and Humid Conditions

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2024 08:41 AM2024-04-30T08:41:33+5:302024-04-30T08:42:00+5:30

After enduring two consecutive days of scorching heatwave conditions, Mumbai residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Independent ...

Mumbai Heatwave Eases as Temperatures Set to Decline, IMD Forecasts Hot and Humid Conditions | Mumbai Heatwave Eases as Temperatures Set to Decline, IMD Forecasts Hot and Humid Conditions

Mumbai Heatwave Eases as Temperatures Set to Decline, IMD Forecasts Hot and Humid Conditions

After enduring two consecutive days of scorching heatwave conditions, Mumbai residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Independent forecasters have delivered promising news, declaring Monday as the culmination of the current hot spell. Athreya Shetty, an independent forecaster, anticipates a gradual decrease in maximum temperatures starting from Tuesday. It is projected that most areas of Mumbai, including the suburbs, will revert to typical seasonal norms, hovering around 34-35°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted hot and humid weather conditions for certain areas of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad on Tuesday. According to IMD data, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1°C on Monday, marking a significant increase of 5.4 degrees above the normal range, compared to Sunday's 38.1°C. Similarly, the Colaba station registered a temperature of 35.2°C on Monday, which was 1.8 degrees above the normal range, compared to the previous day's recording of 34.4°C.

At both weather stations, minimum temperatures remained elevated at around 27°C, approximately 1.3 degrees above normal. Earlier this month, Mumbai experienced its hottest April day in a decade on April 16, with temperatures soaring to 39.7°C. The previous record was set in 2014 when temperatures reached 39°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies a heatwave when maximum temperatures exceed 37°C, with a deviation of 4.5 degrees above normal.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai HeatHeatwaveMumbai NewsIndia Meteorological Department