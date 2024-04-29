Mumbai: 12 Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning After Eating Chicken Shawarma in Goregaon Area

Mumbai civic hospital admitted 12 people suspected to be suffering from food poisoning from last two days. Reportedly they suffered food poisoning after eating non-vegetarian street food. The incident happened near Satellite Tower in Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon (East) on Friday after eating chicken shawarma. Officials said that out of 12 people 9 have been discharged from the hospital while remaining are recovering.

Read More: - Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Residents Grapple Heatwave as Temperatures Soar to 41°C, NMCC Issues Advisory

"Twelve individuals reported food poisoning on Friday and Saturday and were hospitalized. Nine have been released, while three remain under treatment," an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated, without specifying whether the affected individuals had consumed the food at a hotel or shop.