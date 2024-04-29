Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Residents Grapple Heatwave as Temperatures Soar to 41°C, NMCC Issues Advisory

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a heatwave for Monday, with temperatures expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius. Smoky weather conditions are anticipated, with humidity levels hovering around 36%, while the sky is likely to remain mainly clear. Expect temperatures to range between 28 and 41 degrees Celsius throughout the day. Earlier, the IMD issued a heatwave alert for Thane, Raigad, and parts of Mumbai from Saturday to Monday.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heatwave As Temperatures To Hit 40 Degrees Celsius

However, relief is in sight as temperatures are projected to drop by three to four degrees Celsius starting Tuesday. In response to the rising temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued directives to address heat-related concerns. Citizens are urged to stay hydrated, opt for lightweight, light-colored clothing, seek shade when outdoors, and utilize sunglasses, umbrellas, and appropriate footwear to minimize sun exposure. Pet owners are reminded to provide shaded areas and ample water for their animals.

