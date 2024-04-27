Navi Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heatwave As Temperatures To Hit 40 Degrees Celsius

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a warmer day ahead, forecasting temperatures to soar to 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Hazy conditions are expected, accompanied by humidity levels around 59%, while the sky is likely to remain predominantly clear.

The temperature range is projected to span between 28 and 40 degrees Celsius. Additionally, there is a forecast of a heatwave on April 28 and 29, with temperatures potentially peaking at 41 degrees Celsius. Previously, the IMD had issued a heatwave alert for Thane, Raigad, and certain areas of Mumbai from Saturday to Monday.

Responding to the escalating temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued directives to address heat-related concerns. Citizens are urged to stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, seek shade when outdoors, and use sunglasses, umbrellas, and suitable footwear to minimize sun exposure. Pet owners are reminded to provide shaded areas and sufficient water for their animals.