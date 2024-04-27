Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Unauthorized Schools; 5 Institutions Deemed Illegal

As the new academic year approaches, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified five private schools operating without state government approval within its jurisdiction, labeling them unauthorized. The civic body has cautioned parents against admitting their children to these schools and has publicly revealed their names.

Under Section 18 of the Right to Education Act 2009, it is mandated that new schools secure approval from the appropriate authority to ensure legal operation. However, as of March 31, 2024, the NMMC noted that these five schools within its jurisdiction were operating unlawfully, as they lacked approval either from the state government or the local body.

The civic body has instructed the management of these schools to facilitate the transfer of enrolled students to nearby government-approved schools and to cease operations immediately. Parents are also urged not to enroll their children in these unauthorized establishments.

"Avoiding any educational disruption, parents who have already enrolled their children in these unauthorized schools should cancel their admissions and seek enrollment in the nearest government-approved school," stated a senior official from NMMC's Education Department.

All five of the identified unauthorized schools operate in English medium and are situated in the Belapur, Nerul, Rabale, and Turbhe areas. A senior official from the civic education department emphasized that they annually release a list of such unauthorized schools in the interest of parents. "It is imperative that parents are well-informed before making enrollment decisions for their children," the official added.

List of the unathorised schools: