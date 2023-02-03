Ab senior World Cup jeetna hai': Shafali Verma after leading India to U-19 Women's T20 WC title

Shafali Verma, captain of the ICC U19 T20 World Cup 2023 winning Indian team took to Twitter to thank BCCI secretary Jay Shah for the glittering felicitation ceremony they received in Ahmedabad and for the opportunity to meet legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The U19 T20 World Cup winners were felicitated by legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar who shared some words of wisdom with the young players and also presented the squad with a cheque of INR 5 crores ahead of the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 1.

After leading India to victory in the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, star opening batter Shafali Verma is now aiming to win the top prize with the senior women's team as well. Shafali and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh are two members of India's U-19 World Cup winning team that has now travelled to South Africa again to take part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Indian team dominated the entire tournament and, except for losing against Australia in a Super Six match, won all the remaining games. It was a historic moment for Indian women’s cricket, as it was the first global event that they have won in their history. India could win two World Cups within a month if they manage to secure the top prize in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start in exactly one week’s time.