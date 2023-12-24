India vs Australia Test: India women defeat Australia by 8 wickets

India Women defeated Australia Women by eight wickets on Day 4 of their one-off Test match, in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing 75, the hosts reached 75/2 in 18.4 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 38 off 61 balls by Smriti Mandhana.

The Aussies began the second innings with a total of 261, in response of India's first innings score of 406. Tahlia McGrath (73) got a half-century for Australia in their second innings but it didn't really make an impact due to Sneh Rana's 4/63. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur and Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped two dismissals each for India. Harmanpreet and Co. posted 406 in the 1st innings. The Indian bowlers, especially offie Deepti Sharma, showed remarkable ruthlessness against England while scoring a mammoth 347-run win at the DY Patil Stadium last week, biggest in terms of runs in women's Test history,